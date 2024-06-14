WATCH: Owen Crow Shoe to lead 2024 Calgary Stampede Parade

The Calgary Stampede has announced that actor Owen Crow Shoe will serve as the Marshal for the 2024 Stampede Parade.Crow Shoe, a member of the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, has deep roots with the festival, having attended the Stampede with his family since 1985."I grew up at the Calgary Stampede," Crow Shoe said. "I am proud to say my family has been part of this event since 1985, and I am honored to continue that tradition leading the Parade and opening The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth."His acting career started on the set of the Oscar winning film, The Revenant, where he worked as a stunt rider. Since then, his roles have taken him across the country and around the world, including to California where he is currently filming Dream.This summer Crow Shoe co-stars alongside 2022 Parade Marshal Kevin Costner in the movie Horizon: An American Saga..In addition to his role as marshal, Crow Shoe will also serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 2024 Calgary Stampede Powwow.The Calgary Stampede President & Chair of the Board of Directors, Will Osler, praised Crow Shoe as an ambassador for Alberta, Canada, and the Calgary Stampede, noting his commitment to celebrating and sharing his culture.The Stampede Parade begins at 9 a.m. Following the parade, guests can enjoy free admission to Stampede Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as part of Stampede Parade to Park presented by Suncor.