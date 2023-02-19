Jasmin

The speech of a young Oxford girl against 15-minute cities has gone viral and challenged Greta Thunberg for the most memorable address by a young activist.

Grade 7 student Jasmin was one of six main speakers to address hundreds at the Stop Oxford: No 15 Minute Cities community day of action on Saturday February 18. Local city and county councils have announced the English city will be split into nine districts in 2024, which residents can only drive to 100 times per year. Inter-neighbourhood traffic will give way to trips around a perimeter road by which one would be allowed to enter a different district.

MLC
MLC

Interesting article. The difficulty with this type of concept is similar to other concepts that, as stated, have some value however quickly fall prey to the politically socialist extreme left and their overwhelming belief in social control.

The surveillance concept (Britain is one of the leaders) , is simply a corollary of this.

The creation of increased amenities in a defined area, ie: communities within communities, has some validity however the extremists are incapable of simply maintaining this.

