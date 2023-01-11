Big Country Hospital

Big Country Hospital 

The Big Country Hospital Emergency Department, located about 18 km north of Medicine Hat, AB, will temporarily close daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Monday due to a lack of nursing staff. 

The ED will be open for 12-hours daily with nursing staff on site and a physician on call, according to a Tuesday press release. 

