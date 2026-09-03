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'OZEMPIC NATION': 8.2 Million Canadians have used or considered GLP-1s

Ozempic, GLP-1
Ozempic, GLP-1CBC
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ozempic
Food Professor
Canadian healthcare system
GLP-1s
weight loss drug
type 2 diabetes drug
Canadians GLP-1
8.2 Million Canadians have used or considered GLP-1s
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