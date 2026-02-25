Palliative care facility kicked out of BC for refusing to provide MAiD set to move to Alberta

CALGARY — A BC palliative care facility that had its funding taken away by the BC government for refusing to provide Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) to its patients is planning to open a facility in Alberta. The Delta Hospice Society (DHS) built their palliative care facility in 2008, in Delta, BC — with a 35-year lease granted by the Fraser Health Authority (FHA), one of BC's five regional health authorities.The contract provided DHS with $1.5 million annually, covering an estimated 94% of its costs for maintaining 10 beds at Irene Thomas Hospice (ITH), their palliative care facility. DHS had raised an estimated $8 million to construct the facility, which included two buildings: ITH, and the Harold and Veronica Savage Supportive Care Centre..DHS maintained the lease agreement until a rift with the FHA, when the BC government demanded it incorporate MAiD into treatment options for palliative care patients. In December 2019, Norm Peters, the Vice President at FHA, pushed DHS to offer euthanasia stating the order came "straight from the Minister," referring to the BC Minister of Health at the time, Adrian Dix. DHS refused, and as a result, FHA cancelled their lease and funding with the hospice on February 25 2020, the cancellation taking effect after a year later, in February 2021.When FHA cancelled its service agreement with DHS, it triggered a default on DHS' land lease, even though 22 years remained on the lease..At the end of February 2021, DHS was given approximately one month to vacate the buildings — which DHS had constructed and operated for 10 years.The two buildings were then taken over by FHA, with the hospice facility starting to operate under FHA.The reason FHA felt comfortable canceling DHS' lease is that BC has a policy which requires a hospice to provide MAiD if the facility is over 50% government funded.The only way for a BC palliative care hospice to not provide MAiD is if it is faith-based.DHS is not a religiously based institution..The 1995 Master Agreement, between BC and denominational health providers, recognizes the right of faith-based facilities to preserve their spiritual nature.It governs facilitating transfers from faith-based facilities instead of on-site provisions (for things like euthanasia). Now DHS is looking to Alberta — to provide palliative care to patients who do not wish to receive euthanasia as part of their end-of-life treatment."I have been on the ground in Alberta numerous times over the past few months looking at different communities. I have also spoken to Alberta health officials," the Director of DHS, Angelina Ireland, told the Western Standard.."We have a short-list of communities at this time, but I cannot comment on where those are yet as we have not decided on a location.""We are still open to looking at other communities until one has officially been decided upon."Ireland also says they wish for their Alberta location to be in a community who is in need of hospice beds."We want to be in a somewhat mid-sized community that has a hospital so that we can relieve the backlog," Ireland explained.."We'll be in Alberta to help people be able to access care.""If people are being left in hospital, then that means that other people aren't going to be able to get into the hospital.""That's really one of the criteria as well, we want to be able to relieve the system so that people who need hospice palliative care, can get it, and people who need acute care can get it," Ireland stated.As for funding, DHS has collected donations for building the facility, with approximately $2 million to get started..Ireland says DHS has spoken to Alberta's government multiple times about opening the facility, and they are in support of it — unlike BC's government."It is an exciting time for us as we believe the Alberta government supports the kind of Sanctuary (MAiD-Free) Hospice we wish to build. We have no support from the BC NDP government.""In fact, they refuse to even speak to us.""Apparently for them it’s MAiD-only spaces and if we refuse to kill our patients, and insist on actual healthcare, we are worthy of exile," Ireland recounted.Ireland says she has been assured by the government DHS is "welcome to come to Alberta. They recognize what we're trying to create, that we're trying to preserve, and that Alberta is the place where we will be supported."