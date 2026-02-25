News

Palliative care facility kicked out of BC for refusing to provide MAiD set to move to Alberta

A BC palliative care facility that had its funding taken away by the BC government for refusing to provide Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) to its patients is planning to open a facility in Alberta.
Delta Hospice Society (DHS) moving to Alberta
Delta Hospice Society (DHS) moving to AlbertaPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Bc Government
Bc Poli
Delta Hospice Society
Fraser Health Authority
#bcpoli
MAID Canada
BC healthcare
Palliative care facility
BC Palliative care facility
Delta Hospice Society kicked out of BC
palliative care MAiD
BC government kicks out facility who won't provide MAiD

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news