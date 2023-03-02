The latest trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy features the Lost Boys gang having a few girls.
“Are you?” said Peter Pan and Wendy main character Wendy Darling in a video.
This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qbEJ7RTrH6— Disney Peter Pan (@DisneyPeterPan) February 28, 2023
Lost Boy Tootles said his group is the Lost Boys.
“But you’re not all boys,” said Darling.
The video starts off showing the strange-looking rocks in the ocean in Neverland. Peter Pan antagonist Captain Hook asks how Darling came to Neverland.
She screams for her brothers Michael and John Darling. She runs up the mountain and encounters the Lost Boys.
The video shows the Darlings grabbing some items before exiting onto the ledge. It goes to them standing on a ledge at Big Ben, where Wendy asks if the boys were “ready for an adventure.”
They jump off the ledge and start to free fall off the ledge. They fly over the ocean with sea creatures swimming below it.
A pirate shoots a cannonball at Wendy as she flies around. She dodges it.
The video shows Hook walking up to Darling and saying her name.
"Where is Peter Pan?" said Hook.
It goes to Wendy fighting pirates with a sword. Pan jumps off a cliff, aiming to land on the pirate ship.
The video ends by showing Peter Pan and Wendy will be out April 28 on Disney+.
Cancel culture came for select Disney movies in 2021.
Disney put up warning measures on six movies– Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, the Aristocats and Swiss Family Robinson.
Viewers of Peter Pan, released in 1953, are warned over its stereotypical depiction of indigenous people which does not reflect the diversity of indigenous people and their cultural traditions.
