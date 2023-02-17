Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua

Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua was 18-months-old when he died.

Calgary police confirmed the identity of the people arrested in relation to the death of 18-month-old child Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua. 

Sinclair-Pasqua’s parents Michael Sinclair, 30, and Sonya Pasqua, 33, were arrested and have each been charged with one count of manslaughter, according to a Friday press release. The release said Sinclair and Pasqua will appear in court Wednesday. 

