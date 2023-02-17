Calgary police confirmed the identity of the people arrested in relation to the death of 18-month-old child Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.
Sinclair-Pasqua’s parents Michael Sinclair, 30, and Sonya Pasqua, 33, were arrested and have each been charged with one count of manslaughter, according to a Friday press release. The release said Sinclair and Pasqua will appear in court Wednesday.
Calgary police took Sinclair and Pasqua into custody Thursday in relation to Sinclair-Pasqua’s death in 2021.
“Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.
“For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable.”
The release said police and EMS were called to a residence located in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue SE for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress in 2021. It said the child was found unresponsive upon arrival.
Despite the best efforts of first responders, the child was declared dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which identified the child as Sinclair-Pasqua.
Since his death, the release said detectives completed a lengthy, complex investigation. It added the investigation involved speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence and autopsy results, and identifying the events leading up to his death.
The death has been declared a homicide.
“Our deepest condolences go out to those who continue to grieve Gabriel’s loss,” said Schiavetta.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
