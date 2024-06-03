Parents concerned about progressive ideologies mobilize for board vote at Edmonton Christian Schools

Parents hoping to curtail progressive ideologies at Edmonton Christian Schools are mobilizing for an imminent membership vote to elect the board.According to its website, Stand For ECS is a group of parents of Edmonton Christian Schools students who are concerned about "progressive ideologies" being taught in its schools and "undermining the integrity of Christian education.""We believe Edmonton Christian Schools should adhere faithfully to Biblical truths and educational instruction should remain consistent with ECS foundational beliefs," the site explains."Let's work together to keep Christian Schools Christian!"Edmonton Christian Schools has 1,600 K-12 students at three campuses. The parents say that more than 70 years of Biblically-based education has been eroded of late."In the last few years, ‘progressive’ doctrines and anti-Christian ideologies that violate ESCE bylaws, its Summary Statement of Faith and its SOGI guidelines’ commitment to neutrality have been appearing in our classrooms and hallways," the Stand For ECS website explains.The "evidence page" included a letter sent Monday June 5, 2023 signed by the principal at Edmonton Christian North School notifying parents that Pride week would be acknowledged there June 5-9. "Students of all ages deserve to have their unique families and identities represented positively. It's an opportunity to reflect that being kind to all people is important. Being able to express what it means to be accepting and respectful at a young age is a great thing," the letter explained."Throughout the week, Pride Week may be mentioned as a way to highlight some 2SLGBTQIA+ celebrations. There may also be materials like posters and bulletin boards in common areas of the schools."The parents say the event violated the Society’s sexual orientation and gender identity guidelines which require the school to remain neutral."As we have seen time after time, these ideologies are on the move across our country. Unfortunately, they have arrived in Edmonton Christian Schools."The Take Action page welcomes people to sign the Edmonton Society for Christian Education’s Statement of Faith and make a $25 donation to the Society so they will have voting rights to choose board directors at the annual meeting Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Absentee ballots can be mailed or emailed. The page recommends voting for Logan Day, Fola Olusoga, Melanie Dreger, and Chelsea Voogd.A May 23 email from speaker Jojo Ruba of RedeemingConversations.ca encouraged readers to participate because ideological opponents were also mobilizing."You don't have to live in Edmonton to sign up and vote. Unfortunately, those pushing for unbiblical policies are signing up people so they can vote in 'progressive' people who will continue to push for their values," he said."[J]ust a few days ago, a similar vote happened at Calgary Christian School. Just as in Edmonton, the school has been promoting Pride Month and Aboriginal spirituality while teaching that the Bible is unclear about what marriage looks like."Ruba said the Calgary school had also shown a change in values, one that may soon be reversed."A few years ago, I spoke regularly at this school, teaching students apologetics, pro-life arguments and why we trust the Bible. I haven't received any invitations anymore under the school's current leadership. Instead, according to one mom, her daughter and best friend, were the only ones defending a pro-life view in class, even against their teacher. This is at a Christian school!" he wrote."But thanks to the hard work of biblical parents, they were able to elect three of four candidates. These candidates will help change the direction of the school. We can do that with Edmonton's school as well."The Western Standard asked Edmonton Christian Schools for comment. In an email, Acting Executive Director Keith Piquette replied,"Unfortunately, our office is currently short staffed and overwhelmed with preparations for our upcoming AGM. We appreciate you reaching out and will respond when time permits."