Nadine Ness

Unified Grassroots founder, Nadine Ness, is alleging taxpayer-funded organizations are trying to infiltrate schools with language and goals that align with advocates for adult-child sexual relations.

Ness, leader of a Saskatchewan parents' group, outlined her findings in a YouTube video entitled “Does Planned Parenthood belong in schools?”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously Trudeau is a pedophile who wants to promote pedophilia

Klaus Schwab found the ultimate empty headed narcissist to kill and destroy Canada

Unprecedented evil has been unleashed on Canada and Canadians by the vile Paul Bernardo clone Trudeau and what he represents

guest1019
guest1019

Is it a hate crime if someone publicly announces they hate child predators or calls them vile scum or anything else to best describes them?

Mila
Mila

NAMBLA may have been officially ousted from the UN due to pressure, but the UN actively participates in the sexualization of children. And absolutely then end goal is to normalize pedophilia. I understand that funds are diverted by way of grants to schools and libraries to push the sexualization of children. Once it is accepted that children can determine their gender, children will be able to determine their sexual partners regardless of age.

