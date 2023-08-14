Unified Grassroots founder, Nadine Ness, is alleging taxpayer-funded organizations are trying to infiltrate schools with language and goals that align with advocates for adult-child sexual relations.
Ness, leader of a Saskatchewan parents' group, outlined her findings in a YouTube video entitled “Does Planned Parenthood belong in schools?”
The 20-minute presentation began with her own story.
“I was around ten years old when I first stepped foot into a police detachment to give my statement as to the grooming and sexual abuse I had been experiencing up until that point. [The abuser] was arrested. He confessed to everything and he was convicted. To say that this didn't shake my life to some extent would be a lie,” she said.
The event prompted Ness to join the RCMP with the goal of working to prevent child abuse.
“I took specific training on how to profile and interview child sex offenders. We learned about the history of pedophilia in their past attempt at actually normalizing pedophilia into society. We learned about their logos, code language, anything and everything that can be considered relevant."
“One of the organizations we learned about the most was the North American Man Boy Love Association, also known as NAMBLA. They are the biggest known pedophile activist organization in the world. Due to police infiltration, which led to hundreds of arrests, the group doesn't actually meet anymore. However, this doesn't mean that they aren't still active.”
Ness said NAMBLA was ousted from the United Nations, pride parades and the sexual minority community.
“However, many within the community still believe they belong. An example of this would be Gayle Rubin, who wrote the founding document of what is now known as queer theory. This is the exact document that's behind the gender ideology that's coming into our schools. This founding document is littered with pro pedophilia language.”
Ness cited eight goals from NAMBLA in a declassified FBI document.
- End the oppression of pedophiles from having what they consider consensual relationship;
- Build support networks for pedophiles;
- Educate the public on how sex between adults and kids is good and doesn't hurt them;
- Work with the LGBTQ movement and anyone who fights for sexual liberation;
- Free people of all ages from sexual prejudice and oppression;
- Support the rights of all people, including kids, to choose who they have sex with;
- Get young people to rebel against anti sexual restrictions and push back against those who impose them…adults, parents, police, moral crusaders, the church and government authorities;
- Lower the age of consent and change legislation against the freedom of youth.
Ness said in light of these goals, “it doesn’t take long to start seeing a few red flags” when one considers sex cards handed out by Planned Parenthood to a Grade 9 class in Lumsden, Sask.
“You can't possibly imagine how bad it is, unless I do read it. Now, if that wasn't bad enough, the flyer sent home with kids had just as much concerning material. It talked about urinating on each other, defecating on each other, as well as fisting. It also included the exact words ‘Drugs can heighten sexual pleasure.’ An assumption could be made that this could lead to encouraging children to try it,” Ness explained.
“Planned Parenthood, also known as Action Canada, works closely with other key organizations, like Wisdom2Action, and NotJustTheTip.ca as well as the Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity (CCGDS)."
"These organizations are provincially and federally funded, so they're paid for by your very own tax dollars. All of these organizations have plans and advocate for a complete overhaul of the current sexual education curriculum that we currently have in Canada."
"They consider the current sex ed program to be a shame-based program and want to change it to what they call a pleasure-based sexual education program.”
The Wisdom2Action consulting firm is co-owned by Fae Johnstone, who is its Executive Director. The self-identified trans-woman was the keynote speaker at the Regina YWCA Nutrien Women of Distinction awards. She was also featured on a Hershey’s chocolate bar on International Women’s Day in March.
The video was included in an Aug. 11 email to Unified Grassroots supporters. The email encouraged recipients to contact their MLA and education minister Dustin Duncan with concerns.
“Planned Parenthood was only temporarily banned from schools. We need to make it a permanent ban,” the email stated.
“These organizations are being funded both federally and provincially, which means your very own tax dollars are paying for this. It needs to stop.”
The Western Standard reached out to Planned Parenthood Regina (PPR), the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and Fae Johnstone for comment but received no reply. An Aug 9 post on the Facebook page of PPR suggested education remains a priority.
“Welcome to our new Education Coordinator, Alejandra Cabrera! Alejandra will be refining our education programming and delivering education services in our community,” read the post. Here Cabrera said PPR “is actively working towards anti-oppressive practices by meeting people where they’re at.”
Queen City Pride co-chair “Minx Green” offered her “congratulations” to Cabrera in a comment.
A previous PPR post Aug. 3 said, “We’re working with Ivy + Dean Consulting to consult members of the LGBTQ+ community on how PPR can better meet their needs and we want to hear from YOU!”
