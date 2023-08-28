Trans Pronouns

Trans pronouns 

 Courtesy Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

A new Angus Reid Institute poll showed most Canadians support parental rights in the education system.

Sask Premier Scott Moe tweeted 90% of Saskatchewanians support the new sex education and parental rights policies his government released last week.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Taz
Taz

AnusReid merely polled a bunch of minority leftwing pedophiles who should be behind bars.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I reject that the outcome of this survey follows political affiliation. It is every parent's job to protect their children's innocence from these self-interested bureaucrats and perverts. The authority and rights of parents to exert such authority is under attack, and if we don't defend it we are complicit too. Parents are the primary educators of children. Under no circumstances should teachers or coaches keep secrets from the parents.

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Well done Saskatchewan. What happened to Moe in Saskatchewan? Does he have new advisors? During the pandemic he was no different than Kenny; now, he is making good on the Saskatchewan Act, parental rights, no masking..... Maybe his voters helped him have a change of heart.

