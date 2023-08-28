A new Angus Reid Institute poll showed most Canadians support parental rights in the education system.
Sask Premier Scott Moe tweeted 90% of Saskatchewanians support the new sex education and parental rights policies his government released last week.
“A new poll from Angus Reid Institute shows strong support in SK and across Canada for Parental Inclusion and Consent in education with 86% in SK supporting some level of notification for parents when children want to change their gender identity in school,” tweeted Moe.
“Just 10% agree with the NDP position that parents should not be informed.”
The new policies were because of 'porn' sex cards shown to a grade 9 class at Lumsden High School by Planned Parenthood, which has sparked an RCMP investigation with several students providing statements to the RCMP.
Jon Hromek, Sask United Party by-election candidate for Lumsden-Morse, ended up finishing second to the Sask Party. But he received more than 1,100 votes and 23% of the vote.
“We had massive success in Lumsden–Morse. One of our goals was education reform, to give parents more control over their kids’ education so that the events that took place at Lumsden High School never happened again,” Hromek told the Western Standard.
“We accomplished our goal by forcing the government to listen and act. The Moe government should have acted years ago, instead they just stood on the sidelines as parents kept getting cut out while third-party organizations like Planned Parenthood had more and more say in what children were being taught in classrooms.”
"In Saskatchewan, higher levels of support for both informing parents and requiring consent are noted (50%). This, likely given the population’s more conservative lean,” said the poll.
“Those who supported the Conservative Party of Canada in the 2021 federal election are twice as likely as past Liberal voters (64% to 30%) and three times as likely as past NDP voters (20%) to say parents’ consent is needed if a child wishes to change their gender identity in school."
"A majority of all partisans agree that parents should be informed, but many disagree as to whether consent is necessary.”
On Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said it's important that “parents must be fully involved” if their child wants to change pronouns at school.
“I think we understand, though, that parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what's happening in the life of their children,” said Lecce.
“I mean, often there are health implications, and I think we have to respect the rights of parents and recognize that these can be life-changing decisions, and I think parents want to be involved so that they can support their kids. And I think that's a really important principle that we must uphold.”
In Ontario, around 43% of the respondents believed parents should be told and agree if a child wants to change how they identify. However, about 34% of the respondents thought parents should just be told about it.
Approximately 16% of those who took the survey believed only the child should make the decision.
In the survey, nationally, Canadians were split, but most said that parents should be told if their child is considering gender identity changes.
“Asked which policy they prefer for school districts, two-in-five Canadians (43%) say that parents should be informed and must give consent if a child wants to change how they identify,” said the survey.
“One-in-seven (14%) say the parent should have no role in this decision. In between these two groups, another one-in-three (35%) feel that parents should be made aware of any changes that are happening at the school but that these changes should not require parental consent."
"Those Canadians with children younger than 18 feel more strongly about consent than those without school-aged children (48% to 41%).”
The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.
AnusReid merely polled a bunch of minority leftwing pedophiles who should be behind bars.
I reject that the outcome of this survey follows political affiliation. It is every parent's job to protect their children's innocence from these self-interested bureaucrats and perverts. The authority and rights of parents to exert such authority is under attack, and if we don't defend it we are complicit too. Parents are the primary educators of children. Under no circumstances should teachers or coaches keep secrets from the parents.
Well done Saskatchewan. What happened to Moe in Saskatchewan? Does he have new advisors? During the pandemic he was no different than Kenny; now, he is making good on the Saskatchewan Act, parental rights, no masking..... Maybe his voters helped him have a change of heart.
