Parents, players rally behind fired Alberta football coach, GiveSendGo launched

Taylor “Teej” Johannesson, longtime defensive coordinator at H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake, spent over a decade shaping young athletes with lessons in teamwork, resilience, and respect.Politics never touched his locker room — until a TikTok video sparked a firestorm and cost him his job, as reported in a story broken by the Western Standard.Posting as AntiWoke55555, Teej warned in a nearly five-minute video that trans ideology is being pushed on children unnecessarily, harming mental health and contributing to dangerous situations, citing recent violent incidents, including the mass shooting in Minneapolis.H.J. Cody High School Principal Alex Lambert fired Teej after seeing the video, citing a violation of the Education Act — but repeatedly refused to specify which section he allegedly broke. Teej’s wife, also a teacher at the school, told Lambert the decision was absurd and would humiliate her among colleagues.The dismissal has triggered an outpouring of support from parents, students, and the broader community. They want their coach back — and Teej wants to return.To fight this, Teej has launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser. Funds raised will go directly to legal action against the school board and support Teej as he steps away from other work to defend free expression. Law firms have confirmed he has a strong case, and the community has rallied around him.“This isn’t just about me,” Teej says. “It’s about every Canadian’s right to speak freely without fear of losing their job.”Every donation helps fight back against censorship and stand up for free speech. Support Coach Teej today here.