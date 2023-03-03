Lost in the titillating story about ZZ-cupped Kayla Lemieux is the emotional toll it has taken on the parents and students at Oakville Trafalgar High School.
Lemieux was put on paid leave on Tuesday just days after The New York Post revealed in a series of photographs of a man it claimed was the shop teacher at the school.
The Post also sent a reporter to Oakville to interview Lemieux, who insisted the gigantic breasts were not prosthetic, but were in fact real.
Since the story broke last year, the school has been subjected to relentless bomb threats and warnings of gun violence, leading to a police presence at the school, reports The Post, which spoke to some parents of the school’s students.
Parents say they are relieved the teacher has been placed on leave amid fierce debate over her wearing gigantic prosthetic breasts while teaching children and hope it’ll finally bring an end to months of bomb threats students have endured, says The Post.
Oakville parent Celine Close said the suspension “should have happened six months ago” with Al Saplys, whose child is in 12th grade at the school, agreeing.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he told The Post. “I’m pleased that he has been put on administrative leave,” adding “quite frankly it’s a distraction nobody wants anymore, and it will help return the school to a level of normalcy.”
Saplys says parents are hopeful the threats will end with Lemieux not being at the school.
“Hopefully that will deter anyone who wants to call in bomb threats,” he said, adding it had become the “biggest frustration” among some parents.
“The Halton District School Board wasn’t treating it like a crisis. They were saying the right thing but weren’t acting,” he told The Post.
“For some students it’s a big joke, other students were extremely anxious because of the bomb threats. Some were very fearful something was actually going to happen.”
“It is a relief the disruption and bomb threats will subside so that the students can focus on their education and enjoying high school life,” said Close.
Just days before Lemieux’s suspension, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and several local politicians took the Halton District School Board (HDSB) to task for having “abdicated its responsibility by failing to put the interests and safety of students first.”
Parents have been demanding the HDSB to put a dress code in place that would prevent Lemieux from wearing prosthetics in the classroom.
In January, after months of prodding, school officials agreed to develop a professionalism policy, which was raised at a public board meeting on Wednesday.
A proposed policy was put forward during the meeting, but parents have vowed to keep fighting, arguing the board hasn’t been specific about dress codes or a timeline for when it can be enforced, says The Post.
“It’s not the end of it. There’s still not enough specificity around a dress code,” Saplys told the newspaper. “I hope there’s a professionalism policy specific to a dress code implemented as soon as possible, the same as the student dress code. What’s so difficult about that?”
“The Halton District School Boards is dancing around the dates for a policy. There are no timelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.