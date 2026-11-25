The parents of Henry Losco, the 11-year-old Regina boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his family's downtown apartment, say they were stunned to learn the City of Regina is pursuing regulatory charges against the building's owner.The city confirmed on November 20 that D.R. Anderson Holdings Inc., the Edmonton-based owner of the Metro 1827 apartments at 1827 Albert Street, faces alleged violations of The Fire Safety Act and The Construction Codes Act. The case is scheduled for its first appearance in the Regina municipal court on December 9."We were speechless," Henry's mother, Marina Hills, told CBC News.Hills said Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson and fire inspector Lyle Derkson called the family on November 19 and told them investigators had identified five violations involving the property owner."It wasn't just one, two, even three. It was five violations," Hills told CBC. "It knocked the wind out of me.".The city has not said which alleged conduct the charges cover. "Since this matter is before the court, the city will not comment further," it said in a statement.Henry died on December 19, 2025. His father, Sergio Losco, was also poisoned and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.In April, the city said its investigation found a commercial boiler had malfunctioned. Jackson said the boiler had a delayed ignition that caused an internal explosion, damaging and dislodging its venting and allowing carbon monoxide into the building.Henry's parents have also filed a separate civil lawsuit alleging negligence against four companies, including D.R. Anderson Holdings. Those allegations have not been proven in court.The family's advocacy led to Henry's Law, Saskatchewan regulations that took effect on November 1, requiring carbon monoxide alarms in every residential suite in multi-unit buildings, including existing ones. Hills said the family wants the rule adopted nationally."This law needs to be put in place at a national, federal level, and this is what we are going to continue to do," she told CBC.Hills said the couple plans to attend every court appearance.