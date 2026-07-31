Parker's parents 'overwhelmingly grateful' to Calgarians who helped search for their son

In light of the discovery of missing 11-year-old boy Parker, his parents have shared a message to the public thanking them for their efforts to help find him.Posted on the Calgary Police Service's (CPS) social media on Thursday, both Parker's mother and father remarked that they were "overwhelmingly grateful and appreciative" of everyone who came and volunteered in the search for Parker. The family said they were shocked and touched by the number of people they saw out looking for Parker, without even knowing him or his family."During the most difficult time of their lives, they were surrounded by kindness, compassion, and a community that stood beside them every step of the way," CPS commented alongside the clip. .CPS stated the audio in the clip was recorded prior to Parker being found."Following the heartbreaking discovery of their son, Parker's parents asked that we still share their message publicly as a way of expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support they received from Calgarians throughout the search."Calgary's mayor, Jeremy Farkas, announced Friday flags will be flown at half-mast "effective immediately" in honour of Parker at the municipal complex, Calgary Fire Department, and Calgary Police Service facilities until August 3.After being missing for 14 days, Parker was found in a concrete pipe by a specialized search team from the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).He is believed to have entered a green space culvert on the west side of Deerfoot Trail and travelled through a pipe into a network of tunnels on the east side of the roadway..Since no criminality has been detected, CPS usually removes identifying information, including names and photographs, from public platforms once a missing person is located, without sharing details about the circumstances or location with the public.But with the permission of Parker's family, this additional information was released because of the extensive public effort to find him.