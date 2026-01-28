Parkland RCMP arrest man after dangerous police chase with child in car

Parkland RCMP arrested a Spruce Grove man on Sunday after he led officers on a high-speed, unsafe chase with a child as a passenger.Police said a blue Hyundai Elantra fled from a scene, driving in the wrong lanes and at dangerous speeds. The vehicle was later located near Hwy. 60, with the male driver refusing to exit. Concerned he might attempt to drive away again while the vehicle was still running, officers broke the driver’s side window and took him into custody. A small child was found in the passenger seat under a blanket, checked by EMS, and released to a family member.Ryan Joseph Donnelly, 26, faces multiple charges including flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, abandoning a child, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.Donnelly appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded, with his next court date set for Wednesday, at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert.Parkland RCMP is asking anyone with information about this or other crimes to call 825-220-7267. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app.