Parkland RCMP lay multiple charges in cross‑country extortion and shootings investigation

Parkland RCMP have charged three men and issued a Canada‑wide arrest warrant in connection with an ongoing extortion and firearms investigation targeting the South Asian community. The probe stems from two shootings at a Spring Meadow Estate home in Parkland County in late 2025. No one was injured in either incident.Investigators identified 24-year-old Jagdeep Singh as the primary suspect. Singh was arrested on November 17, 2025, while travelling through Red Deer, and a firearm was recovered. He was released pending further investigation, but a Canada-wide arrest warrant has now been issued. Singh faces multiple charges, including extortion (x2), discharging a firearm with intent (x2), firearms offences (x8), and disguise with intent (x2). He is also wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant by the Canada Border Services Agency.Forensic analysis linked Singh’s firearm to seven other shootings across the country unrelated to the Parkland County incidents. Evidence also tied him to extortion schemes aimed at the South Asian community..Two additional suspects have been charged following the investigation. Ravinder Singh, 25, was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service on February 11, and charged with discharging a firearm with intent (x2) and weapons offences (x4). On February 13, police executed a search warrant in Edmonton, arresting 24-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who faces charges of discharging a firearm with intent and weapons offences (x2). Both remain in custody.During the Edmonton search, officers seized a firearm consistent with the weapons used in the Parkland shootings. Evidence relating to other incidents has been shared with authorities in the relevant jurisdictions.“I would like to acknowledge the Parkland GIS team for their dedication and professionalism; they have lived this investigation since October 2025,” said Insp. Kevin McGillivray. He credited collaboration with Edmonton Police Services, the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force, OPP MCU, Peel Regional Police, and CBSA for advancing not only this case but multiple investigations nationwide.Parkland RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges against other suspects remain possible. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Jagdeep Singh’s whereabouts to contact local police immediately.