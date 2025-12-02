Parkland RCMP search for more victims after Stony Plain man charged with child-related sex offences

Parkland RCMP are urging potential victims to come forward after a Stony Plain man was charged with a string of child-related offences following a traffic stop earlier this year.Mounties say officers pulled over a vehicle on April 27, after noticing it was being driven in a concerning manner. The driver, 44-year-old Brian Jenkins, was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions that barred him from any contact with people under 16.The Parkland RCMP Special Investigations Unit took over the file and uncovered four additional victims connected to several other alleged offences.Jenkins now faces a long list of charges including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a minor, child luring, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material (two counts), possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material (two counts), accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and four counts of breaching a prohibition order..He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on Dec. 17.RCMP believe there may be more victims and have released photos of Jenkins in hopes of identifying them. Jenkins is described as having a fair complexion, standing 5-ft., 10-ins., 230 lbs., with a medium build and blue eyes.Anyone who believes they were victimized by Jenkins is asked to contact the Parkland Specialized Investigations Unit at 825-220-2085. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.