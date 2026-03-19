Parkland RCMP seek additional victims in sexual assault case

Parkland RCMP are urging anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault by a Spruce Grove man to come forward as the investigation continues.In October 2025, police received a report of sexual assault involving a female youth. The Parkland RCMP Special Investigations Unit (SIU) took over the case and identified five additional victims.Patrick Willis Fair, 69, has now been charged with five counts of sexual assault. He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released, with his next court date scheduled for Mar. 25, 2026.“The investigation began with a report of sexual assault that occurred in the summer of 2025 involving a female youth,” said Cpl. Rachel Geense of the Parkland RCMP SIU. “Further investigation determined that additional female victims existed spanning from 1984 to 2025. Due to the period of time these offences are alleged to have occurred, it is our concern that additional victims may exist and have not yet come forward.”Police have released a photo of Fair to help identify further victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parkland SIU at 825-220-2085 or the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app on Apple or Google Play.