Parkland RCMP seek more potential victims in indecent act investigation

Parkland RCMP have released a photo of a 67-year-old Spruce Grove man charged with an indecent act as investigators seek additional potential victims.Police said Robert Bennett was arrested following an investigation that began June 6 after an alleged incident involving a window cleaner at a Stony Plain residence.RCMP received a report that a window cleaner working for a local business allegedly exposed his genitals while cleaning the windows of the home.Investigators identified Bennett as the suspect and charged him with one count of committing an indecent act.Bennett appeared before a justice of the peace and was released on a release order. He was scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on Oct. 6.RCMP said investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet contacted police.Police have now released Bennett’s photo in an effort to identify other potential victims.Anyone who believes they were a victim of Bennett, or knows someone who may have been, is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.The charge against Bennett has not been proven in court.