Swearing

Arguing, gossiping, and cussing are forms of workplace violence along with assault, murder and arson, says a Parks Canada report. The internal audit on workplace health counted 20 “violent incidents” over a two-year period but did not elaborate, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Workplace violence constitutes any action, conduct, threat or gesture of a person towards an employee in the workplace that can reasonably be expected to cause harm, injury or illness to that employee,” said an Audit Of Occupational Health And Safety. “Most people think of violence as a physical assault. However workplace violence is a much broader problem.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.