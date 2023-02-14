Parliament must combat the “radicalization of white people in this country,” a former Calgary mayor yesterday testified at the Senate human rights committee. According to Blacklock's Reporter, Naheed Nenshi said unnamed politicians “have seen short-term political gain in this.”
“When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people in this country?” testified Nenshi. “When do we start talking about the fact there are generations – not students but the next generation up – people in their 20s and in their 30s and older who are feeling dispossessed, who are wondering about change in their community, who are very, very susceptible to radicalization messages?”
Nenshi testified as part of an ongoing committee study of Islamophobia. “I actually don’t love the term ‘Islamophobia’ because it’s not about a phobia,” he said. “It’s not about a fear. I often talk about religious bigotry. But it doesn’t matter what we call it. The same people are going to attack us anyway.”
“What recommendations do you think this committee should make to the government?” asked Senator Mobina Jaffer (BC). “Number one is, we need a strong statement from this committee that across this country the importance of the dignity of Muslim people matters and that Muslim people cannot be used as political footballs,” replied Nenshi. “It’s a hard thing to say.”
“Some, not all, of the Islamophobia we see is manufactured,” said Nenshi. “It is by design. It is because political calculus has been done that targeting Muslims has greater benefit than costs from a political perspective, from a fundraising perspective, if I can be that crass, and that this stuff didn’t just happen. People across the country didn’t wake up and say, ‘I’m going to send death threats.’”
“Growing up in Calgary I never for a moment thought there was any job in the community, except maybe priest or rabbi, that was unavailable to me because of my faith,” said Nenshi, the first Muslim elected mayor of a major Canadian city. “Things got worse.”
“In 2015 things changed in a very significant way,” said Nenshi. “Do I believe the government of that day in its Barbaric Cultural Practices Act and its niqab bans was particularly Islamophobic? Did I believe those people were Islamophobic? No. Do I believe they saw political benefit in a cost-benefit analysis by targeting Muslims? Yes I do.”
Parliament in 2015 passed Bill S-7 the Zero Tolerance For Barbaric Cultural Practices Act to criminalize forced marriages. The Conservative cabinet 17 days before that year’s election announced if re-elected it would establish a police tip line dedicated to “barbaric cultural practices.”
The two cabinet members who announced the tip line, MPs Kellie Leitch (Simcoe-Grey, ON) and Chris Alexander (Ajax-Pickering, ON), both lost re-election. “Political rhetoric concerning Muslims during the 2015 federal election campaign was highlighted as a broader attack on Muslims that heightened levels of frustration with government,” said a 2016 Department of Public Safety report.
“The whole time I was mayor I was invited to innumerable conferences on the radicalization of young Muslim men,” Nenshi yesterday testified. “How do we stop the radicalization of young Muslim men? I would submit to this committee our problem in this country is not the radicalization of Muslim men in this country. It’s important and we have to focus on it. When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people?”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(14) comments
More racism from the left.
Nenshi=Racist
They can always use the tested tried and true tactic of “blame whitey” for everything to distract and divide
It has always been a gold mine for them and the MSM eats it up every time
Nenshi sounds like yet another racist calling for more racism to address racism.
racist - adjective
/ˈreɪsɪst/
/ˈreɪsɪst/
having the belief that some races of people are better than others or having general beliefs about other people based only on their race;
Found one...
Why does Nenshi still have a voice in the media? I heard way too much from him while he was the inept mayor of Calgary. Now he’s excusing radicalized Muslims while condemning frustrated white men (Christians?) who have been demonstrably victimized by Liberal/NDP policies for years. Enough! Shut this POS up!
Trying to discourage radicalizing any individual would be good. Focusing on faith, color, creed,etc misses the underlying issue...radicalization happens across the board, and it often has roots in many of these governmemt efforts to coddle one group at the expense of another. Seems like a zero-sum game, when it shouldn't be.
So, Parliament must deal with Calgary's ex-mayor's perceived issues?
Right. I see. Not inflation, not government debt, not the abysmal lack of housing, not Chinese interference..... but Radicalized Whites? Im sure the Lib/NDP would agree.
You don't say!
As I recall, it was white, western-Europeans who led humanity into the space age.
But then, I was educated before the days of political correctness, new-age biology and culturally sensitized history.
I absolutely accept that all humans have the potential to excel.
What I refuse to except, is the the fact that I, or anyone else is responsible for the social, cultural, intellectual or economic evolution THAT DID NOT TAKE PLACE over the past 10+ million years.
I fervently wish for every person on the planet to achieve their potential.
But, I am not responsible if their potential is limited due to genetics/personal choices/culture/religion.
"political calculus"
This is the number one reason why we have a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher running our show outside of the GTA. He, and his besties Butz and Hurricane Katie, feast on wedging and sowing division amongst their own citizens.
G K [thumbup]
F.U nenshi you POS your a racist yourself
100%, and he's made it clear on more than one occasion.
Islam is the religion of pieces. Ticking time bombs if they followed their book.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.