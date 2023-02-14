Calgary mayor
Courtesy of CBC News

Parliament must combat the “radicalization of white people in this country,” a former Calgary mayor yesterday testified at the Senate human rights committee. According to Blacklock's Reporter, Naheed Nenshi said unnamed politicians “have seen short-term political gain in this.”

“When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people in this country?” testified Nenshi. “When do we start talking about the fact there are generations – not students but the next generation up – people in their 20s and in their 30s and older who are feeling dispossessed, who are wondering about change in their community, who are very, very susceptible to radicalization messages?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(14) comments

guest326
guest326

More racism from the left.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Nenshi=Racist

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

They can always use the tested tried and true tactic of “blame whitey” for everything to distract and divide

It has always been a gold mine for them and the MSM eats it up every time

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Nenshi sounds like yet another racist calling for more racism to address racism.

Tiberius
Tiberius

racist - adjective 

/ˈreɪsɪst/

/ˈreɪsɪst/

​having the belief that some races of people are better than others or having general beliefs about other people based only on their race;

Found one...

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Why does Nenshi still have a voice in the media? I heard way too much from him while he was the inept mayor of Calgary. Now he’s excusing radicalized Muslims while condemning frustrated white men (Christians?) who have been demonstrably victimized by Liberal/NDP policies for years. Enough! Shut this POS up!

MTDEF
MTDEF

Trying to discourage radicalizing any individual would be good. Focusing on faith, color, creed,etc misses the underlying issue...radicalization happens across the board, and it often has roots in many of these governmemt efforts to coddle one group at the expense of another. Seems like a zero-sum game, when it shouldn't be.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So, Parliament must deal with Calgary's ex-mayor's perceived issues?

Right. I see. Not inflation, not government debt, not the abysmal lack of housing, not Chinese interference..... but Radicalized Whites? Im sure the Lib/NDP would agree.

guest50
guest50

You don't say!

As I recall, it was white, western-Europeans who led humanity into the space age.

But then, I was educated before the days of political correctness, new-age biology and culturally sensitized history.

I absolutely accept that all humans have the potential to excel.

What I refuse to except, is the the fact that I, or anyone else is responsible for the social, cultural, intellectual or economic evolution THAT DID NOT TAKE PLACE over the past 10+ million years.

I fervently wish for every person on the planet to achieve their potential.

But, I am not responsible if their potential is limited due to genetics/personal choices/culture/religion.

G K
G K

"political calculus"

This is the number one reason why we have a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher running our show outside of the GTA. He, and his besties Butz and Hurricane Katie, feast on wedging and sowing division amongst their own citizens.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

G K [thumbup]

guest714
guest714

F.U nenshi you POS your a racist yourself

john.lankers
john.lankers

100%, and he's made it clear on more than one occasion.

Robadam
Robadam

Islam is the religion of pieces. Ticking time bombs if they followed their book.

