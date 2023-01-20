Singh raise taxes
By Mike D'Amour

Cabinet must live to the letter of an agreement promising passage of a pharmacare bill by year’s end or renege on a vote deal, New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, BC) said yesterday. His remarks follow a Department of Health memo that said “working” on a prescription drug bill, but not passing it by the end of 2023, was sufficient.

“Pass it,” Singh told reporters. “It has got to be passed by the end of this year. That is just one step.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

No pharmacare bill is worth the imposition of the renamed War Measures Act and the ongoing War Measures powers still being used by the Liberals with full support of the NDP.

.

WCanada
WCanada

Just call the election already! I’ve had enough.

Tiberius
Tiberius

Canadian politics is about as real as 1980s Wrestling. They really expect you to believe that WEF "young global leader" Singh is locked into battle with WEF "young global leader" Trudeau. Who will win?!? Tune in at 8 to find out. In reality, these two cardboard cutouts are exactly the same and both bow down to the same masters (and that isn't the people of Canada!). If they could get away with it, they would be having beers together in secret and laughing at you after the show, just like the wrestlers.

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

Given Smith’s 100% streak of broken promises on the whole covid and vax debacle I’m not optimistic that this panel of grifters is going to accomplish anything.

