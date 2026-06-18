Parliament passes Bill C-9 as debate grows over hate speech and religious freedom

The federal government’s controversial hate crimes legislation has cleared Parliament after the House of Commons voted 189-128 to pass Bill C-9, a measure aimed at combating anti-Semitic intimidation but which also sparked concerns over free expression and religious liberty.The bill, which received support from Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs, creates new Criminal Code offences targeting intimidation outside synagogues and other places of worship and bans the public display of symbols associated with listed terrorist organizations, including Hamas, when used to intimidate others.Blacklock's Reporter said Conservative MPs opposed the legislation, arguing amendments added during the parliamentary process expanded the bill beyond its original purpose and raised concerns about government overreach.“Our offices have received tens of thousands of emails from concerned citizens opposed to the bill,” Conservative MP Connie Cody of Cambridge, Ont., told the House.“The bill is about trust: who we trust with our beliefs, who we trust with our words and whether we can still trust the government will protect our right to hold both.”Liberal MP Ben Carr of Winnipeg South Centre defended the legislation, saying Jewish Canadians have faced increasing threats and harassment since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.“As a Jewish Canadian I often have the opportunity to attend events in my riding that the community is a part of, not only as their representative but also as an individual who was raised as a member of the Jewish faith,” Carr told MPs.“They want what Bill C-9 would accomplish to take place as a meaningful step forward for their protection in this country.”.Carr added that major Jewish advocacy organizations across Canada supported the legislation.The bill became more contentious after the government accepted a Bloc Québécois amendment that would allow prosecutors to pursue hate speech charges when hateful statements are disguised as the recitation of religious texts.The amendment followed controversy surrounding a 2023 "antisemitic" rally in Montreal where an imam, while reciting a Quranic prayer, called for violence against Jews.Christian leaders warned the amendment could have unintended consequences for religious communities.“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, faith communities stand firmly against hatred and discrimination in all its forms,” Cardinal Frank Leo of the Toronto Archdiocese wrote senators earlier this year.“At the same time, it is vital that legislation aimed at confronting hatred does not inadvertently limit the lawful expression of religious beliefs or the ability of communities to live out their faith.”In addition to banning terrorist symbols used for intimidation, Bill C-9 prohibits public displays of the swastika and Nazi SS insignia in similar circumstances.The Senate expanded the legislation further by adding the Ku Klux Klan noose to the list of prohibited hate symbols.Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant criticized the amendment, arguing existing Criminal Code provisions already address threatening conduct.“Hanging a noose on someone’s workplace locker is unambiguously a death threat regardless of ethnicity,” Gallant said during debate.“If the intent was to foment hate, then the act is already a criminal offence.”Gallant also took aim at the Senate’s role in reshaping the bill.“The Senate used to be called the chamber of sober second thought,” she said. “That chamber has come to resemble a critical studies faculty lounge. It is less sober second thought and more quick hot takes.”