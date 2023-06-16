Gender Neutral Washroom Sign
The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate stated that Parliament is accommodating transgender visitors by requiring the installation of washrooms that are not gender-specific, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Sen. Donald Plett

“Why don’t we call a spade a spade?” Sen. Donald Plett (MB) told the Senate Internal Economy committee.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Where I live, a revitalized section of town has restaurants and bars with rest rooms devoid of urinals......1 toilet.....1 sink....in the genderless accomodation! I consider this demeaning to women....that they must share a restroom with unknown men....

As a protest.....I will leave the seat up! Every time!

loga
loga

OK, I see in our future, The Honourable John Sthul, Minister of the Toilets.

guest1019
guest1019

The whole gender nonsense belongs in the toilet anyway.

Raz
Raz

OK..... the government is literally governing washrooms. Anybody see anything wrong with this?

BG Manning
BG Manning

[batman][scared] lol. 🙈

