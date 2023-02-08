Budget Officer Yves Giroux

The federal government is “broken” and bungles basic tasks with little cabinet scrutiny, Budget Officer Yves Giroux said yesterday. “There needs to be a crack of the whip, big time,” he said, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“There is a system that is broken,” Giroux told the Senate national finance committee, who pointed to failures at Passport Canada as an example. “We still see that in announcements. The government will ‘invest’ or will spend that many millions to do this and that. Okay, but what will be the result?”

