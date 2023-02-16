MAiD 1
A parliamentary committee recommended Canada amend the eligibility criteria for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to allow minors who have the "requisite decision-making capacity."

Members of the committee studying the issue released a report Wednesday that made 23 recommendations to improve Canada’s MAiD regime. Chief among the recommendations was to appoint an independent expert panel to evaluate Criminal Code provisions for assisted death for “mature minors,” but restrict access to those “whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.”

MTDEF
MTDEF

There's a good idea. Give suicidal teens (which is probably ALL of them at some point in their teens) more ways to kill themselves.

Report Add Reply

