Fake news site sends letter to FB about news ban

"Greetings subjects! As you may have read, back in the before times when factual news articles weren’t yet banned from this social media site, Canadians will no longer have access to news content on Facebook and Instagram," The Beaverton said in an editorial before Bill C-18 was passed.

The Beaverton editorial staff, who claim they are supreme rulers of truth and fact, sent a letter to Facebook telling Mark Zuckerberg they feel "dirty" to be labelled as news.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

