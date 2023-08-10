Leave it to Beaver! Or it may just be a simple mistake.
The Beaverton editorial staff, who claim they are supreme rulers of truth and fact, sent a letter to Facebook telling Mark Zuckerberg they feel "dirty" to be labelled as news.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
"Greetings subjects! As you may have read, back in the before times when factual news articles weren’t yet banned from this social media site, Canadians will no longer have access to news content on Facebook and Instagram," The Beaverton said in an editorial, before Bill C-18 was passed.
"What that means is that The Beaverton is now the closest thing on Facebook to actual news, and as a result, we have immediately gone mad with power. Tremble before our questionably-accurate hot takes on the day’s parliamentary and hockey news! TREMBLE!!!"
The Liberals Bill C-18 requires Google and Facebook to pay for showing links to news — which every one else does for free.
The legislation led to changes to Meta affecting the availability of news on its products.
Now the entertainment website is telling Zuckerberg he made a blunder in classifying them as news.
"It has been brought to our attention that, as part of your company's response to Bill C-18, you are purporting to block the content of our website from appearing on the Facebook and Instagram feeds of some of our fellow Canadians," Editor-in-Chief of The Beaverton, Luke Gordon Field, said in the letter to the Facebook overlords.
"According to the message our followers have received when attempting to view our content, this is part of a general block on all Canadian news providers."
Field told Zuckerberg in the letter, "This action is outrageous."
"To label us and our content as 'news' is not only false, it is highly insulting and DEFAMATORY," said Field.
"We are not, and never have been, news and to call us such is an insult to our well-earned reputation as the finest fake news merchants in all of Canada."
Field then told Zuckerberg the harsh truth in the letter.
"To be clear, we are satirists, liars, miscreants, fabulists, hyperbolists, beguilers, tricksters and, every other Tuesday, charlatans," Field said.
"If Meta (God what a stupid name) chose to block the content of pages that engaged in this activity, we would have no choice other than to accept it."
It appears Field then took a swing at the media in Canada.
"To be labelled as a common news organization alongside such dreck as 'The Rebel' and the National Post? It makes us feel dirty just to think about it," Field said.
"Therefore, consider yourself on notice that The Beaverton will not tolerate this attack on our lack of character."
Field then warned Zuckerberg that if he does not take immediate action to unblock The Beaverton content he will take action.
"We will have no choice but to instruct the lawyer who advertises on the bus bench near our office to commence an action against you," Field said.
"Govern yourself accordingly."
