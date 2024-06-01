Parole board appointee resigns amid investigation into sex harassment

A federal investigation into lewd workplace harassment prompted the abrupt resignation of a Parole Board of Canada appointee, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner disclosed this week. Blacklock's Reporter says the appointee was identified by name.“All persons must behave professionally and treat others with respect,” wrote Integrity Commissioner Harriet Solloway. “When an individual is in a position of power they have an enhanced obligation not only to behave appropriately but also to hold others to account for their conduct and protect those who are vulnerable.”The investigation named Michael Sanford, of Lanark, Ont., an appointee to the parole board’s Ontario division. “Mr. Sanford used his position of power to mistreat and harass employees,” said the report.Sanford resigned in 2022 when notified he was under investigation, records showed. Investigators acting on employee complaints detailed numerous incidents involving “sexual harassment of several employees on multiple occasions over a period of eight years.”Incidents included “lewd, sexually suggestive emails and phone calls,” wrote the commissioner. Sanford in one incident sent text messages to an employee stating he was “lonely” and “horny,” said the report. In another incident Sanford kissed an employee on the lips, it said.The commissioner said Sanford repeatedly told a coworker she was “beautiful,” “pressed his thighs against hers and put his hands on her shoulders and arms,” invited the woman to “a private dinner” and suggested they get hotel rooms.“Mr. Sanford committed a serious breach of a code of conduct when he repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards female employees,” wrote the commissioner. “Parole board management committed gross mismanagement and created a substantial and specific danger to the health and safety of parole board employees by failing to take adequate action to address Mr. Sanford’s inappropriate behaviour.”Findings in the report were based on 19 interviews. The report did not include any rebuttal from Sanford or his lawyer.“Mr. Sanford’s behaviour undoubtedly represents a significant departure from generally accepted practices,” wrote the commissioner. “Indeed it could constitute sexual harassment. Mr. Sanford occupied a position with a high level of sincerity and trust within the organization.”Parliament created the office of Public Sector Integrity Commissioner with the 2007 passage of the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act. MPs on January 31 unanimously passed a Bloc Québécois bill to toughen protection for federal whistleblowers who report workplace wrongdoing.Bill C-290 An Act To Amend The Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act would expand protections to include federal contractors and outlaw retaliation based on “political interference.” The bill is currently before the Senate.