News

Parti Québécois leader defends Alberta independence referendum, criticizes Carney's comments

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (left) in Calgary on Sept 11, 2025.
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (left) in Calgary on Sept 11, 2025. WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Indepedence
Alberta independence movement
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Clarity Act
Alberta independence referendum
Parti Québécois
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news