Partial lunar eclipse to be visible across Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible across the country on Thursday night, marking the second eclipse visible to Canadians this year. This lunar eclipse comes just two weeks after the highly publicized solar eclipse was seen across Western Europe.Although this eclipse is still classified as a "partial" eclipse, at its peak it will have 93% coverage. A lunar eclipse, contrasted with a solar eclipse, allows viewers to watch the event with their bare eyes and without the need for protective eyewear.A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the earth's shadow, called the earth's 'umbra', making the moon appear with a reddish glow.Another main distinction between a lunar and solar eclipse is that while a solar eclipse takes a couple minutes at most, a lunar eclipse is visible for multiple hours, allowing for a much more extended viewing period.The eclipse will be fully visible in Eastern Canada and will be partially visible in the west as well, but won't be as prominent due to the eclipse occurring partially before the moon will have risen in Western Canada..It is expected to begin around 10 P.M. EST, or around 8 P.M. MST, and will reach its peak at around 12:00 P.M. EST.Due to the reddening hue of the moon during a lunar eclipse, the event has often been described as a 'blood moon.'A lunar eclipse was last seen in Canada this past March when a total lunar eclipse occurred. This coming eclipse will be similar but likely not as impressive due to the fact that totality will not occur.Despite this, astronomers are still encouraging Canadians across the country to keep their eyes to the sky on Thursday night and get their cameras out to grab some snaps of the 'blood moon.'This will be the last lunar eclipse that will be visible in Canada until a total eclipse that is expected to occur in August 2027.