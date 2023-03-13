Beers in park

 Courtesy Wil Stewart on Unsplash

Three-quarters of Canadians are unlikely to change their alcohol consumption following new Health Canada guidelines, according to a poll done by Ipsos Canada on behalf of Global News

There were 53% of Canadians who said they believe Health Canada’s new recommendations to reduce alcohol consumption will lead to them making better decisions about it, according to the Sunday poll. The poll said this was higher among Canadians 18 to 34 (60%) and households with children (59%). 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

Bravo to those that have given a toast and told the gobmt to go stuff it.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

If you want to die young then by all means listen to Health Canada! I’ll drink as much as I feel like it you commie b@st@rds!

guest1008
guest1008

The question itself makes no sense and it's very much the symptom of a broken country

DS
DS

Is next on the list, total alcohol ban? Just like New Zealand banned smoking for those born after 2008?

eldon628
eldon628

The government should stay out of our private lives. What we do and how we do it.

