Three-quarters of Canadians are unlikely to change their alcohol consumption following new Health Canada guidelines, according to a poll done by Ipsos Canada on behalf of Global News.
There were 53% of Canadians who said they believe Health Canada’s new recommendations to reduce alcohol consumption will lead to them making better decisions about it, according to the Sunday poll. The poll said this was higher among Canadians 18 to 34 (60%) and households with children (59%).
The poll went on to say six-tenths of Canadians will think more about the associated health risks of drinking. It said this was higher among women (62%) and households with children (65%).
Three-fifths of Canadians declared the recommended alcohol consumption was so low it lacked credibility. More than half of them called the new Health Canada guidelines another fearmongering tactic.
For some Canadians, these guidelines foreshadow little change, as the poll said 36% consume zero drinks in a typical week. Among the 64% who have at least one drink every week, it said 85% believe their alcohol consumption is fine.
One-fifth of Canadians said they consume too much alcohol. One-quarter said their level of alcohol consumption has a negative impact on their physical health, which is similar to those who claim detrimental effects on their mental health (20%).
Canadians 18-34 were the most likely to say consuming alcohol has affected their physical (35%) or mental (38%) health. At the same time, younger Canadians appear to be spearheading the most significant shifts in drinking habits.
The poll said four-tenths of Canadians have cut back their drinking since the New Year, which jumps to more than half among those aged 18 to 34. It added 18% of them have participated in Dry January or Dry February, which climbs to 32% among the youngest.
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSUA) said in January people should avoid drinking alcohol because of the benefits of sobriety.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Bravo to those that have given a toast and told the gobmt to go stuff it.
If you want to die young then by all means listen to Health Canada! I’ll drink as much as I feel like it you commie b@st@rds!
The question itself makes no sense and it's very much the symptom of a broken country
Is next on the list, total alcohol ban? Just like New Zealand banned smoking for those born after 2008?
The government should stay out of our private lives. What we do and how we do it.
