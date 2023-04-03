Beer spill

There is no current threat to public safety and no hazardous materials being released. 

 Courtesy Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District

If the fish start swimming in circles in Montana, it's because they might be drunk.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District (PPRFD) said there is no threat to public safety or hazardous materials being released after a train carrying beer derailed and spilled into the river near the Quinn’s Hot Springs in Montana. 

