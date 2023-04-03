If the fish start swimming in circles in Montana, it's because they might be drunk.
The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District (PPRFD) said there is no threat to public safety or hazardous materials being released after a train carrying beer derailed and spilled into the river near the Quinn’s Hot Springs in Montana.
“At 0931, we were paged for a train derailment across the river from Quinn's Hot Springs on Hwy 135,” said the PPRFD in a Sunday Facebook post.
“We responded with 6 apparatus and 13 Firefighters.”
The PPRFD said St. Regis Fire sent a fire truck, and Plains Community Ambulance responded.
Through a coordinated effort with its resources and Montana Rail Link (MRL), it was able to identify the products involved and find there was no hazardous material posing an imminent threat to public safety. Guests at the waterfront cabins were evacuated as a precaution.
The fire department went on to say an MRL team was on scene and on the tracks, assessing damage to the cars involved and any potential environmental concerns. It added the rail cars which reached the river were empty or carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon.
After the initial assessment by MRL, a rescue boat was used to transport the fire chief and it across the river for a thorough assessment and air monitoring. The one rail car of concern was carrying propane.
The PPRFD kept units on scene throughout the day to monitor and support. It coordinated with Quinn’s to limit impacts on their business while providing appropriate safety mitigation.
It concluded by saying it will be working with MRL while it cleans up and rebuilds the track in the coming days and weeks.
“If there is ever a new threat to public safety, we will be on scene and coordinating directly with the incident staff and Quinn's Hot Springs,” it said.
This ordeal comes after a controlled vent and burn of toxic chemicals following a train derailment in East Palestine, OH, saw residents as far as 15 kilometres away report animals falling ill and dying in February.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The US President . . . the Senile Joe Biden appointed an ex-Indiana Mayor to be the Secretary of Transportation. Light in the Loafers Howdy Doody impersonator Pete Buttigieg has been working extensively on DIE (DiversityInclusionEquity) stuff for over 2 years . . . meanwhile the infrastructure is falling apart, derailments are a regular occurrence as are not Near Misses at US Airports as the DIE culture is flying the planes and running the Air Traffic Control Towers.
Too bad ole Senile Joe sent over 130 BILLION to Ukraine when the USA is falling apart . . . but hey when you work a 4 hour day, just not enough time . . . lol
