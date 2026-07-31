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PASSENGERS GUIDE: What to know if WestJet flight attendants go on strike

WestJet plane at YYC
WestJet plane at YYCScreenshot: YouTube
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Westjet
Westjet Encore
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
Local 8125
Westjet lockout notice
Lesley Keyter
Canada Air Passenger Protection Regulations
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