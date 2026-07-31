PASSENGERS GUIDE: What to know if WestJet flight attendants go on strike

CALGARY — Thousands of Canadians preparing to travel over the August long weekend are watching negotiations between WestJet and its flight attendants' union, as a potential labour disruption moves closer.The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125, which represents approximately 4,400 WestJet and WestJet Encore flight attendants, has issued a 72-hour strike notice. WestJet has responded with a 72-hour lockout notice.Unless an agreement is reached, flight attendants could legally begin strike action at 12:01 a.m. MT on Sunday.For now, WestJet flights continue to operate as scheduled, and both sides say they remain committed to reaching an agreement through negotiations. However, travellers with upcoming flights may want to take steps now to prepare for possible changes, with the airline saying travellers should check their flight status before heading to the airport and should avoid assuming their flight will operate as planned without checking for updates. .Travellers should:confirm their departure time through WestJet's website or mobile app;ensure their contact information is correct on their reservation;monitor emails, text messages and airline notifications;check for updates before leaving for the airport.If a labour disruption occurs, flight schedules can change quickly depending on operational decisions made by the airline.WestJet has encouraged passengers with upcoming travel plans to monitor their bookings and use the airline's official channels for updates as negotiations continue.Consider your travel plans and timingPassengers with important commitments, including weddings, cruises, medical appointments, business meetings or connecting flights, may wish to review their options ahead of time.Travellers with flexibility may consider whether changing their itinerary is the best option for their circumstances.WestJet has introduced a flexible travel policy for eligible passengers travelling between July 30 and August 4, allowing certain customers to make a one-time change or cancellation without additional fees.Travel analyst Lesley Keyter told CBC News that travellers should avoid waiting until the last minute to make decisions and should stay informed through official airline updates rather than relying on social media speculation..What happens if your flight is cancelled?If WestJet cancels a flight, affected passengers should contact the airline to discuss available options.Depending on the circumstances, passengers may be offered:rebooking on another available WestJet flight;travel credit;a refund where applicable; orother options under airline policies and Canadian regulations.Travellers should remember that large disruptions can result in longer customer service wait times, especially during peak travel periods.Using online tools or the airline's mobile app may be the fastest way to manage a reservation.Keep receipts and documentationPassengers affected by delays or cancellations should keep records of their travel-related expenses.This includes receipts for:accommodations;meals;transportation;replacement bookings; andother costs connected to a disruption.Whether those expenses are reimbursed depends on the circumstances, airline policies, travel insurance coverage and applicable regulations..Review your travel insurance coverageTravellers should check their insurance policies before leaving.Coverage varies between providers, and some policies may have exclusions related to labour disputes.Passengers who purchased travel insurance or used a credit card with travel benefits should review what protections may be available for:trip interruptions;delays;missed connections;additional accommodation costs; andunexpected expenses.Understanding coverage in advance can help travellers make informed decisions if plans change.Understand passenger rightsPassenger protections in Canada depend on the reason for a delay or cancellation.Under Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations, disruptions caused by events outside an airline's control can be treated differently than disruptions caused by issues within an airline's control.Labour disruptions are generally considered "outside an airline's control," meaning passengers may not automatically qualify for compensation because of a strike or lockout.However, travellers may still have certain rights depending on their circumstances, including possible rebooking or refund options..Be cautious with unofficial informationDuring major travel disruptions, information can spread quickly online.Passengers should rely on official updates from:WestJet;their airport;the Canadian Transportation Agency; andtheir travel provider.WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 remain in negotiations with the assistance of federal mediators.Federal officials have encouraged both sides to continue working toward an agreement before the strike deadline.Until a deal is reached, WestJet says flights will continue operating normally. Travellers are encouraged to monitor their reservations and prepare for possible changes as negotiations continue.