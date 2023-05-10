Stephen Ledrew

A former Liberal Party president is raising questions over the Trudeau government’s $13 billion grant to Volkswagen to build electric vehicle engines.

Stephen Ledrew probed the topic on his Three Minutes with Stephen Ledrew interview program. The May 10 YouTube episode was entitled, “Justin Trudeau Just Handed 13 Billion Dollars to Volkswagen — Will We Ever See It Again?”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Volkswagon is a publicly traded billion dollar enterprize. All we did was take Candian tax dollars, and make the shareholders of Volkswagon much happier

Jablonski
Jablonski

The perpetual mantra of NDP speak is the wealth and greed of corporations and their governing boards and shareholders. Yet Jagmeet and Rachel do not pull the rug out from this corporate give away. Hello Jagmeet? Hello Rachel? What do you have to say?

Grinder
Grinder

50,000 small business who got CEBA got notices they didn't actually qualify for it when they were qualified for it 3 years by a lengthy application and review. Tens of thousands more will struggle to pay back even after granting portion. How many thousands of Canadian jobs in all sectors could be saved if that 13 billion went to real hardworking, aspiring Canadians? How many jobs will be lost when thousands fail because CEBA can't be paid back and pour government starts the enforcement? VW getting federal money is 100% criminal, like every other car co and bank bail out before.

