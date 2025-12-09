Pastor Reimer released on bail after refusing to apologize to librarian

Derek Reimer has been released on bail as long as he follows his court-ordered conditions.Tuesday, the Calgary pastor was released on bail following his hearing — after he was jailed for not writing a court ordered apology letter to library manager Shannon Slater, which, if he did not submit, would mean he'd be back in custody.The pastor first appeared in court after a 2023 incident at a Calgary Public Library in Saddletowne, where the library was hosting a "Reading with Royalty" event, in which adults dressed in drag read stories to children.Reimer had asked Slater why the library was hosting the event, which often discusses sexual content with children, like their sexual identity..Slater declined to answer Reimer and asked him to leave — which Reimer did, adding that he'd come back to protest.Reimer then published the interaction with Slater on his social media — encouraging others to voice their disapproval of these events at the public library.Reimer was under a year-long house arrest that would have ended this month — and it was at his hearing in November that he was ordered to submit the apology letter to Slater by the deadline.At the hearing that took place Tuesday, the court stated Reimer could be released on bail so long as he followed these rules, posted by Rebel News journalist, Angelica Toy on X:.1. "No cash deposit of $5k."2. "Must report to probation officer within 2 business days of his release and thereafter."3. "Must reside at his home and not change that address without permission of the court."4. "No contact with any known participant with reading with royalty or any private or public lgbtq event without permission of the probation officer.".5. "No contact indirectly or directly with library manager Shannon Slater."6. "Banned within 300m radius on days of scheduled reading with royalty programs and also the place of residence or worship of Shannon Slater."7. "Not permitted in owning or carrying a weapon."8. "Must not intentionally interfere with anyone trying to participate in any lgbtq event."9. "Banned from using a computer or electronic device to access social media."