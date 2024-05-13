Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trial

Pat King pleaded not guilty to nine charges relating to the time of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa while appearing in court Monday for the first day of a three-week trial. King, a prominent figure associated with the Freedom Convoy, is charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, disobeying a court order, obstructing police, and other offences. The Crown noted King, who is from Sault Ste. Marie, during the convoy in February 2022 presented himself as an outspoken leader. His widely viewed social media livestreams are expected to be entered as evidence. Crown attorney Emma Loignon-Giroux said the demonstration caused “severe disruptions” and “nearly intolerable” conditions. An 11-minute video was presented to the court of scenes of the trucker protest in the city centre. It showed trucks with horns honking and crowds shouting, “Freedom" and "We're not leaving."“This case is straightforward. It’s not about politics. It’s not a debate about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crown attorney Emma Loignon-Giroux told the court, per the Canadian Press.“This case is about Mr. King’s conduct.”The first Crown witness of the trial was Victoria De La Ronde, who also testified at the federal commission of inquiry into the government’s use of the War Measures Act (Emergencies Act) to quash the protest. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the historic Act was ruled illegal by a federal judge in January. .De La Ronde testified as a blind person living six blocks from Parliament Hill, she was afraid and exhausted during the protest because she had difficulty navigating the streets with the trucks in the way. She further explained the audible crossing signals were drowned out by honking and shouting, making it more difficult to make her way through the familiar streets. She also testified she felt trapped in her apartment and couldn’t sleep because of the loud noises. Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who each face several similar charges related to the Freedom Convoy, are also expected to be called to testify at King’s trial, along with several others involved in the movement. However, none of them had contact with King. Convoy lawyers at the time of the protest said King was not an organizer. King’s lawyer Natasha Calvinho said Monday defence intends to call evidence as well.