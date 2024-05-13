News

Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trial

Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trial
Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trialWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
War Measures Act
Pat King
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich
2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news