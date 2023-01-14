Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Pat Rehn said he will not running for re-election in Lesser Slave Lake.
“I am proud of my service with our wonderful UCP caucus who to me are like my family, but I am most proud of having always prioritized teamwork, goodwill, and collaboration throughout my time as an MLA,” said Rehn in a Saturday statement.
“With this all being said, I am also writing to inform everyone with all considerations made, I shall not be seeking to renew my mandate as your member of the legislative assembly for Lesser Slave Lake in the upcoming provincial election.”
UCP MLA Pat Rehn officially announces he won’t be running for re-election in Lesser Slave Lake. Not a shock but a confirmation of what a lot of people already believed would happen. + I have a big list of Alberta election nomination candidate updates coming this week. #ablegpic.twitter.com/c1k3LNoXRe
The statement said he was privileged to spend time with his constituents and family, celebrate the season, and reflect on memories over the holidays. During this time, it said he was reflecting on his political career, with victories such as bringing back jobs, balancing the budget, and giving entrepreneurs an environment where they can thrive while putting Albertans first.
Rehn said representing Lesser Slave Lake has been the privilege of a lifetime. As he looks forward to serving until the expiration of his mandate, he said he has “the utmost confidence that Lesser Slave Lake will continue to be excellently represented in our provincial assembly by a fresh voice who brings a unique perspective to representing the people of this lovely place.”
The statement said in his constituency, people dream big and fight hard for those dreams. It added its people follow in the steps of generations of pioneers who have found inspiration in the area’s beauty.
The passion for the constituency is abundant in any conversation over coffee or at any community group meeting. Its people have inspired him to fight hard, prioritize being a straight shooter, and remind him every day about why he decided to enter politics.
The statement went on to say the people have inspired him throughout his time in politics with their words of encouragement and criticism. It said their advocacy and opinions empowered the democratic process.
While Alberta has improved over the past four years, the statement said it is beginning. It said young and old people must know this.
Rehn said greatness does not come when the situation is going well for people. He described greatness as coming when “you are really tested, when you take some knocks, some disappointments when sadness comes; because only when you’ve been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain!”
The statement concluded by saying it is humbling and a happy, proud moment for him to share this news.
“I am extremely confident in the future of our province and look forward to seeing more and more success stories out of our beautiful home in the years to come,” he said.
Rehn was welcomed back into the Alberta UCP caucus in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
