Pat Rehn

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Pat Rehn said he will not running for re-election in Lesser Slave Lake. 

“I am proud of my service with our wonderful UCP caucus who to me are like my family, but I am most proud of having always prioritized teamwork, goodwill, and collaboration throughout my time as an MLA,” said Rehn in a Saturday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

