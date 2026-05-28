Clothing giant Patagonia suing drag queen 'Pattie Gonia' for trademark infringement

The outdoor wear brand Patagonia has launched a trademark lawsuit against a drag queen named Pattie Gonia.Wyn Wiley, who performs as Pattie Gonia, is a drag performer and an environmentalist that has raised nearly $4 million so far for non-profit organizations by hiking over 160 kilometers from Point Reyes national seashore to San Francisco in full drag last year. Wiley spoke out in a social media post on Wednesday, accusing the outdoor clothing company of “trying to erase an activist”.Wiley also said the company is trying to take his name away because he is doing "irreparable" damage to their brand.."Patagonia told the media they're only suing me for $1, what they’re actually trying to do is take away my name permanently, and threaten me with more than $1 million in legal fees." Wiley sated in the post."This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist." The conflict began when both the drag performer and the brand adopted the same name as the South American region that stretches across Argentina and Chile.On Wednesday, Wiley also posted an open letter to Patagonia on social media, urging the company to withdraw the lawsuit..In their initial lawsuit, Patagonia stated they "must protect its iconic trademarks, even when it supports or agrees with Pattie Gonia’s views, message, or objectives."“While we wish we didn’t have to do this — and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this — it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building,” the company added.“We want Pattie to have a long and successful career and make progress on issues that matter – but in a way that respects Patagonia’s intellectual property and ability to use our brand to sell products and advocate for the environment.”Patagonia has stated they previously communicated with Wiley over the years to avoid litigation and support the activist work in principle but must enforce trademarks.