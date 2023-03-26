Medical records

Patients of an Ontario physician filed a legal challenge against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), alleging an unlawful investigation against their family doctor and an unconstitutional demand for their medical records in Toronto. 

The patients object to the release of their personal information because the investigation and demand for records is based on a third-party non-patient complaining about a mask exemption written by the doctor for two child patients.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Left Coast
Left Coast

[censored]

A group of 99 doctors has joined forces to raise the alarm over the soaring number of heart injuries in the last couple of years.

In a letter from Doctors for Patients U.K., Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART), and the U.K. Medical Freedom Alliance, experts and medical professionals are calling on governments around the world to release the real data related to the risk of heart injuries related to mRNA vaccines.

[ohmy]

[ohmy]

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) are tyrants & frauds.

They along with the Incompetent Provincial Health Officers are Responsible for the Covid death tolls in Canada = almost 5 times the death tolls in Sweden.

Sweden 6.7 deaths per Million . . . Canada 29.2 deaths per Million . . .

Take a bow College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) . . . . you are the last people on the planet to give "Medical" advice!

What did they do in Sweden that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses stayed open. But the Swedes DID protect Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . the vast majority of the vulnerable.

Canada of course left them exposed to die . . . .

These so-called "Regulators" should be in Court to explain their Incompetence!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

So the dr. who "followed the science" that masks do not work is under investigation while all the drs who followed Big Pharma are receiving bonuses. 🤡

Report Add Reply

