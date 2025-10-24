News

Patrick Allard condemns ruling in failed defamation lawsuit vs Manitoba NDP

Allard was accused of "racist rhetoric" in a 2022 by-election press release penned by Premier Kinew's current chief of staff Mark Rosner, a local campaign manager, and a volunteer
Patrick Allard
Patrick AllardLee Harding
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Wab Kinew
Patrick Allard
Obby Khan
Mark Rosner
Willard Reaves

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news