'Paul Bernardo' bill heads toward second reading vote in House of Commons

A Conservative bill that would force Canada’s most dangerous murderers to serve their sentences in maximum-security prisons is expected to face a second reading vote in the House of Commons.Bill C-232, introduced by Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, would amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act to require dangerous offenders and inmates convicted of more than one first-degree murder to be classified as maximum security.The bill would also require those offenders to be confined in a maximum-security penitentiary or maximum-security area of a penitentiary.Baldinelli has dubbed the legislation the “Paul Bernardo Bill,” after the convicted serial rapist and murderer whose transfer out of maximum security sparked national outrage.“My Private Member’s Bill is about doing what is right, by ensuring criminal monsters such as Paul Bernardo, Mark Smich, Dellen Millard and Luka Magnotta are returned to serve their sentences in a maximum-security penitentiary, where they rightly belong,” Baldinelli said.“Simply put, these individuals should never have been allowed to be transferred from maximum-security. Yet, that is exactly what has happened because of bad federal policy choices, made through amendments in Liberal Bill C-83, which were passed in 2019.”Baldinelli said the bill is intended to restore confidence in the federal corrections system and show compassion for victims and their families.The legislation has received support from police and victims’ rights advocates.Marcia Penner, a victims’ rights advocate and friend of Bernardo victim Kristen French, said families of victims are forced to live with the consequences of violent crime every day.“Canadians expect the most dangerous offenders to remain in maximum-security institutions, and Bill C-232 helps restore that common-sense principle while respecting the voices of victims,” Penner said..Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy said violent crime has lasting consequences for victims and communities.“Our focus remains on protecting the public while supporting victims and maintaining confidence in the justice system,” Fordy said.Alicia Googoo, founder of Our Heart On Our Sleeve, said the bill sends a clear message that public safety must remain a priority.“As a survivor, I understand the lasting fear and trauma that violent offenders can leave behind,” Googoo said.Baldinelli said he promised constituents he would work to reverse what he called a bad policy decision by the Liberal government.“I sincerely hope my colleagues will vote in favour of supporting this non-partisan and common-sense bill,” he said.