News

Paul Brandt stirs independence pot with ‘Alberta Bound' lyrics

Country music singer Paul Brandt has appeared to throw his weight behind the Alberta independence movement.
Country music singer Paul Brandt has appeared to throw his weight behind the Alberta independence movement.Paul Brandt via X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Alberta Bound
Alberta Prosperity Project
Paul Brandt
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Duane Bratt
Paul Mitchell
Freedom Honey
Alberta independence referendum
2026 Alberta independence
Stay Free Alberta

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news