Paul Brandt stirs independence pot with ‘Alberta Bound' lyrics

CALGARY — Country music singer Paul Brandt has appeared to throw his weight behind the Alberta independence movement.The Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member posted a photo of himself on social media Saturday with the lyrics from his 2004 song, Alberta Bound, superimposed over the image.The words “I’ve got independence in my veins” were singled out in bold.The post comes as the Stay Free Alberta campaign gains momentum across the province.Organizers behind the petition, which calls for a referendum on independence from Canada, have reported long lineups at town halls and public events as they work to collect enough signatures to trigger a legislative review.Brandt, who has previously been involved in politics with the United Conservative Party (UCP) government in Alberta fighting human trafficking and founding the 'Not in My City' initiative, has yet to publicly make an official statement supporting the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) or the question of Alberta sovereignty.Supporters online have seen the post as a rallying cry for independence.Christian commentator Paul Mitchell posted on X, saying, “Alberta Bound will always ring a chord in the hearts of Albertans.”.“You’re writing the new national anthem,” pro-independence commentator Freedom Honey wrote.However, detractors labeled the Alberta native a traitor and called for boycotts of his music.“Born and raised Albertan, and this absolutely disgusts me. How could you?” said one X user.“So incredibly disappointing,” said another.The controversy also comes at a time when Premier Danielle Smith has pushed back against suggestions that pro-independence organizers such as the APP want to join the United States..WATCH: US officials, conservative figures take notice as Alberta independence petition gains momentum.Speaking on her Saturday radio show, Smith rejected recent comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent implying Albertans wanted to join the United States.“When I talk to people who are frustrated with the way we’ve (Albertans) been treated by Ottawa for the past 10 years, they don’t say, therefore I want to be an American state. That is not what I am hearing,” the premier stated.“They (independence supporters) want a new relationship with Canada. And that’s what I’m doing.“I’m forging a new relationship with Canada.”Stay Free Alberta, the group heading the petition on the independence referendum question, is currently canvassing and needs at least 177,732 signatures by May 2 before the petition can be verified and brought to the Legislative Assembly.