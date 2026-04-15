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Pauls Pizza owner defends social media comments as Airdrie mayor confronts backlash

The controversy continues around social media comments made by a popular Airdrie pizza restaurant, which sparked massive backlash online as well as an outpouring of support, with the city’s mayor becoming involved and calls for the business to be shut down escalating.
The controversy continues around social media comments made by a popular Airdrie pizza restaurant, which sparked massive backlash online as well as an outpouring of support, with the city’s mayor becoming involved and calls for the business to be shut down escalating.Courtesy of Colton English via Google Reviews
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