Pauls Pizza owner defends social media comments as Airdrie mayor confronts backlash

CALGARY — The controversy continues around social media comments made by a popular Airdrie pizza restaurant, which sparked massive backlash online as well as an outpouring of support, with the city’s mayor becoming involved and calls for the business to be shut down escalating.Pauls Pizza, which has operated in Airdrie since 1995 and has multiple locations in Calgary, came under fire after posting a promotion on its official Facebook page offering half-price deals on Thursday last week.The post commented on how the deal was still “full price for members of the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+, so that they can feel special in our safe space.”When one enraged Facebook user commented on the reference to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), the restaurant’s account replied: “If they are missing and murdered, then unfortunately, they aren’t getting any special pricing.”The now-deleted post triggered substantial outrage online, with critics calling the remarks offensive.An online petition has since been launched, arguing the comments “promote harmful and divisive stereotypes,” and urges the City of Airdrie to review the restaurant’s business licence under community standards bylaws.Airdrie Mayor Heather Spearman addressed the controversy in a public statement on her official Facebook account, stressing the real-world impact of the issue..“This is not about politics or labels,” Spearman wrote.“At the heart of this issue are real people, real families, and real communities living with unimaginable grief and loss. Airdrie is a community built on care, respect, and looking out for one another.”In an updated post, Spearman said she had received numerous messages from concerned residents asking why the city had not taken action against Pauls.“Some of you aren't going to like my answer to it, but I’d rather be honest than political. The reality is city governments actually do not have that control, and even if we could, it's a very slippery slope,” Spearman wrote.“The mayor can't just drop a hammer and make a decision in a scenario like the one so many of you are asking about, and neither can an entire city council. At all levels of government, we are seeing alleged overreach, and it's a mess. If we set a precedent today, it creates future scenarios where perhaps a business you support could face the same fate because of personally held beliefs.”She added that it wasn’t in the city’s power to unilaterally shut down a business over comments and directed people to get in touch with organizations such as the Alberta Human Rights Commission and the Better Business Bureau.Pauls owner Farouk Elsaghir — who runs the restaurant’s social media accounts — said the backlash has escalated beyond criticism, with people who have been outraged at his comments having called and harassed charities and organizations that Pauls donates to, review-bombed his restaurant, as well as made a fake Pauls account online and issued threats of violence towards the restaurant.."This woke mob somehow got my cellphone and posted it online. Now I'm getting phone calls," Elsaghir said in one Facebook post."They're finding out who my employees are and messaging them. One guy even sent me pics of my nieces and nephews. And saying weird shit about my 12 year old niece. These are the same people emailing the city to try and have our business license revoked and getting the mayor to put statements out indirectly about my business.".In an interview with the Western Standard, Elsaghir confirmed people had been calling charities his restaurant donates to, citing an example of a local karate organization that was contacted after the restaurant raised funds on its behalf.He also said he did not anticipate the scale of the backlash, describing the original post as an attempt at “dark humour.”“I did not nearly expect it to be this crazy. I didn't expect it to blow up this much,” Elsaghir said.“All I did was make a joke because that's the kind of guy I am. I like dark humour. Sometimes I say things that I shouldn't. I take it a little too far, but I mean well.”Elsaghir said he had spoken with local police, and they had indicated he had not broken any laws, framing the issues as one of freedom of speech.He also addressed an online rumour that had gained some traction online alleging he had once kicked out a Pauls patron who was wearing a pride shirt.“That’s never happened,” he said.“Anybody can go and say whatever they want and make a review up, and then people will just run with it. I've never kicked anybody out myself. I've never heard of any of my staff kicking anybody out over a shirt that they've worn. We kick people out when they get drunk and obnoxious or they're causing a disturbance.”.Famous Airdrie pizzeria faces social media storm over 'MMIWG' comments.This isn’t the first time both he and Pauls have been at the centre of controversy. In January, Pauls was attacked for hosting a Stay Free Alberta petition signing station, and attacks on Elsaghir’s personal views and character have been a consistent target for critics online, with many repeatedly claiming he is racist and anti-LGBT, something he refutes.“They've been after me because of my ideological beliefs and my family's religious views,” he said, adding that the majority of his political views could be seen as “right-wing” and “very old school.”“I'm outspoken and I just like to type things on the internet and speak my mind. People just think I hate gay people. I don't hate gay people. I have a lot of employees that are gay. I just don't like it being politicized, and being shoved down our throats.“Everybody has an opinion — that's free speech. If you don't like it, just block me or scroll down. Try to lighten up a little.”