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Pauls Pizza owner hit with multiple Alberta human rights complaints

Pauls Pizza owner Farouk Elsaghir (left) with BertaProudDad.
Pauls Pizza owner Farouk Elsaghir (left) with BertaProudDad.Courtesy of Pauls Pizza via X
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Chris Scott
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Farouk Elsaghir
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