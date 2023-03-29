Artur Pawlowski

Artur Pawlowski, who runs a religious organization called Street Church, was fined $1,200 in 2020 for allegedly holding a public gathering of more than 15 people at Olympic Plaza.

 Courtesy Artur Pawlowski/Facebook

The Independence Party of Alberta (IPA) decided to part ways with leader Artur Pawlowski after serious consideration and deliberation among its board members. 

“The Independence Party has a party platform and policies that reflect the hope of Albertans as an Independent nation,” said IPA in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Delby
Delby

So, if the IPA is saying they disagree with a belief in God, good morals; they disagree that child grooming, drag shows, abortion and corruption in government are bad, then what is left for them to agree with is pretty scary. If I had a membership it would be canceled immediately. What the IPA does agree with, according to them, is not worth mentioning, or voting for.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Bad move IPA.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

How many made of these do we need in Alberta?

Left Coast
Left Coast

"He said he was told multiple times he could not talk about child grooming, drag shows, abortion, and corruption in the Alberta government. He added he was pressured not to have physicians such as Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. William Makis, and Dr. Roger Hodkinson on IPA’s stage. " ? ? ?

The group is obviously getting "Woke" . . .

In a province where the two largest cities have Mayors from radical minority groups, others pushing for Somali language education in schools & a growing Federally planted Dependent Class . . . I suspect the concept of independence is fading fast.

