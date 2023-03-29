IPA said it believes “in the positive and hopeful future of Alberta and is confident the future leader of this party will communicate hope, unity, and preservation of a strong and patriotic voice for all Albertans.”
Pawlowski confirmed IPA’s board of directors revoked his membership and kicked him out of the party.
“For months, the board was bombarding me and demanding I stop talking about God, moral principles, and true freedom and independence,” he said.
On March 28, 2023 my 50th birthday, the board of directors of the Independence Party of Alberta, with a transgender secretary spearheading this attack, decided to revoke my membership, kicking me out of the party. For months the board was bombarding me and demanding that I stop… pic.twitter.com/TiAvClWX92
He said he was told multiple times he could not talk about child grooming, drag shows, abortion, and corruption in the Alberta government. He added he was pressured not to have physicians such as Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. William Makis, and Dr. Roger Hodkinson on IPA’s stage.
The former IPA leader went on to say he could not submit to the demands of board members who have turned it into what they are fighting against. He called IPA “a censorial, top-down, controlling, corrupted, lying, and tyrannical organization.”
Pawlowski said he has and will always fight for every one’s freedom, even if he disagrees with their choices. He expected the same.
Overall, he said he believes the party was infiltrated because it grew too big, too fast and had become a tangible threat to the establishment. When he joined it a few months ago, he said there were a few hundred members, but his notoriety and hard work from former board members saw its membership grow into the thousands.
He has been travelling around Alberta for months and the response has been standing ovations and more memberships. He said someone somewhere told the party to kill it.
Pawlowski concluded by saying he will be running in the upcoming election as an independent candidate.
“I will always stand for what is right, I will defend freedom and I will forward the idea of individual independence wherever I go, even if I have to do it alone,” he said.
“Today, a few have decided to betray you, but we are many, we are growing, and we are rising.”
Pawlowski became IPA leader in September, beating out Getz Collins and lawyer Katherine Kowalchuk.
So, if the IPA is saying they disagree with a belief in God, good morals; they disagree that child grooming, drag shows, abortion and corruption in government are bad, then what is left for them to agree with is pretty scary. If I had a membership it would be canceled immediately. What the IPA does agree with, according to them, is not worth mentioning, or voting for.
Bad move IPA.
How many made of these do we need in Alberta?
"He said he was told multiple times he could not talk about child grooming, drag shows, abortion, and corruption in the Alberta government. He added he was pressured not to have physicians such as Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. William Makis, and Dr. Roger Hodkinson on IPA’s stage. " ? ? ?
The group is obviously getting "Woke" . . .
In a province where the two largest cities have Mayors from radical minority groups, others pushing for Somali language education in schools & a growing Federally planted Dependent Class . . . I suspect the concept of independence is fading fast.
