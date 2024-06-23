Pawlowski says prisoners gave him more support than politicians

A Calgary pastor recounted his sufferings to a patriot conference in Victoria, saying inmates have given him more support than politicians.Pastor Arthur Pawlowski told the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria on Sunday government “grinches” did not steal his first pandemic Christmas.“I was told that if you dare to sing, the whole neighborhood is going to collapse. Singing was outlawed,” he recalled.“What I do is always the opposite of what Satan is telling me to do…I survived Christmas 2020. We had thousands of people showing up. We were doing the unthinkable and I know I'm guilty as charged.”Pawlowski said legal prosecution, or perhaps persecution, continues, even while he feeds the poor in downtown Calgary.“I think that's what enrages them the most, that we dare to feed the poor, with Alberta's best AAA steaks,” he said.“I've received over 350 citations, over 120 court cases, 16 arrests so far and many times I was detained.”Pawlowski said his son Nathanael was also detained for the fifth time returning to the U.S. from Canada for the fifth time since speech to the E.U. on the oppression of religious freedom in Canada. .The elder Pawlowski says name calling and suppression of his message have not kept his message from going worldwide.“When you see a man from Poland with a broken English can do it, that means you have no excuse,” he said.“I was called Islamophobe, homophobe, transphone and the only phobia I have is–are you ready, I just invented it–insane-o-phobia. I'm only afraid of crazy because I have to deal with crazy.”Pawlowski said he asked permission from the police at Coutts and received it before speaking for 90 minutes in February 2022.“Three times I told the people to do it peacefully. No guns, no swords.”Later, public resources were rallied to arrest him.“It was the greatest takedown of Al Capone. I didn't know that I am the new El Chapo,” he joked.“I never even knew that the Canadian system has metal cages for prisoners.”Pawlowski said his imprisonment was made as uncomfortable as possible.“I spent over 40 days in isolation, solitary confinement, concrete cells, no water, no washroom, they denied access to lawyers. They confiscated my documents for the eyes of the lawyers multiple times from them, don't give me my reading glasses, confiscated my Bible,” he said.“I learned that the guards are giving incentives to the inmates in prison. At least five already testified to my lawyers about the intention of the government.”During his imprisonment, Pawlowski had Bible studies in jail and led people to God, he said.“Every single inmate in my unit sent a petition to the director and said if you don't release this guy from isolation, you'll have a riot,” he recalled.“When I was being taken [out prisoners were] banging on the doors like in the movies, ‘Free Pastor Art! Free! Free!’ It was incredible. It was surreal. I was actually a hero in prison and I'm thinking, ‘Is this a good thing or a bad?’ because those were hardcore criminals.”Pawlowski said he has faced bribes and blackmail from authorities threatened by his message and vandalism from opponents.“I had a choice to make just like everybody else, and I said I'm sticking with Jesus no matter what because at the end of the day, you can sell your soul for trinkets. You can sell your soul because of fear, but in the end you will become a victim no matter what,” he said.“The truth will set you free. The question is, ‘Do you want to be free?’”Pawlowski listed politicians from mainstream parties who had attended globalist events. He recounted environmental and energy policies decisions from the past 15 years that aligned with globalist goals.“The list goes on and on and on and all of those people are part of this cabal, whatever you want to call it,” he said.“If you're wondering why this was unleashed–there, it was because of them. They were supposed to protect Canadians and they sold you for trinkets.”