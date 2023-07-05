A Calgary pastor and his son told the European Parliament on Tuesday that Canada had fallen to tyranny.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski, of the Cave of Adullam Church, addressed the parliament by video, while his son Nathanael travelled to Brussels to speak in person.
The younger Pawlowski opened with a five-minute speech.
“I'm going to speak about the consequences of abuse of power under the guise of health set out by the WHO framework that local governments take upon themselves to implement,” Pawlowski said in an address since viewed more than 119,000 times on Twitter.
“I am here today in desperation, a cry for help. I would like to stand here and tell you all the things about freedom and democracy that I like, but I no longer know those things."
"They have been taken away from us Canadians. Canada has fallen."
“We no longer have freedom of religion, or freedom of speech, or the right to protest or assemble or associate or express ourselves or have free media or disagree with the government. Anyone who does so is arrested, charged and jailed as political dissidents.”
Artur Pawlowski gave a 19-minute sermon at the Coutts, Alberta blockade in 2022. He was found guilty of mischief and breaching a release order on May 24, 2023.
“I myself have been charged for preaching and reading the Bible publicly because the government claims the Bible isn't inclusive and is hateful," said Nathanael. "This is what the Canadian government is doing to us."
The younger Pawlowski said his father could be sentenced to ten years in prison at his next court appearance Aug. 9. If so, he said, “We are all lost as Canadians.”
“They are no better than the tyrants of old. So please, I ask you for help and to pressure Canada on this matter. And to help us deal with our oppressors,” he said.
“Trudeau is a modern day Caligula. We cannot allow these mad emperors to run mad. And remember, all of this is being done under the guise of health, safety and protecting us by stripping our rights and ushering in tyranny.”
Pastor Art Pawlowski’s videoed testimony immediately followed.
He introduced himself as one “born behind the Iron Curtain in Poland, crushed by the iron fist of oppression” and recalled the 1981 declaration of martial law in Poland.
“These memories led me to vow, ‘Never again.’ Never again would I bow to tyranny, never again would I let freedom's voice be muffled. This problem has guided me to Canada, a beacon of liberty,” he said.
“When the shadow of tyranny found me again, denying me the right to serve the needy, disregarding its own rules, I remembered, ‘Never again.’”
Pawlowski said he has “learned to speak truth to power” and his voice “reverberates through Calgary and beyond.” The video included footage of times he made the news.
“I spent three days in jail for my crime of opening the church in a free and democratic society. Like a soldier, I've tasted the better price of freedom, endured the cold handcuffs and harsh judgment, the soldier stands unflinching knowing that freedom bears a cost,” he said.
“Like a volunteer I've served my community with deeds, not my words, knowing that true freedom lies in service to others. St. Augustine, pillar of our Christian faith said hope has two beautiful daughters, anger and courage: anger at the status quo and courage to change it.”
Pawlowski asked EU members what they would be willing to suffer for the sake of freedom.
“I have spent 50 nights in jail standing up for our rights to gather and worship. It's time to rise to say, ’Never again’ to face the lingering shadows of the 20th century, to challenge the injustice of today."
“It's in your best interest for people like me to survive because when we go down, be sure of it, you will be next.”
comments
The judges and courts in Canada no longer seem to care about the Constitution and is in the Constitution. Judges all too easily are allowing governments to issue injunctions against protests for no good reason than to deny Canadians their right to protest. Or the mandatory confinement that governments were imposing Covid as a supposed measure to stop the virus that was of little consequence. This is due to too many Lieberal governments and they appointment of Lieberal judges across Canada. All done since no confirmations are needed on any appointments by the PM and his cabal.
Unfortunately the EU is the puppet master of the WEF agendas imposition on the citizens of Europe. That said, our government officials should be held to account for the harm and injustice done to this man. I would like to see Kenney, under oath, be forced to state the reasons for his actions, his own violations of his mandates and the reason he refused to have even the MLAs respond to citizens and, most importantly, how and why he completely abdicated his mandated responsibility to administer the Emergency Disaster Plan in the way it was clearly meant to be.
Good they're speaking to them, let's see what happens.....
The EU does not care. They are all on Trudeau’s side. That is the WEF Elite system to Control this world.
Why the scare quotes around Tyranny in the title? Is it not tyranny what we have been experiencing the last 3 years??
