Nathanael Pawlowski

A Calgary pastor and his son told the European Parliament on Tuesday that Canada had fallen to tyranny.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, of the Cave of Adullam Church, addressed the parliament by video, while his son Nathanael travelled to Brussels to speak in person.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

rianc
The judges and courts in Canada no longer seem to care about the Constitution and is in the Constitution. Judges all too easily are allowing governments to issue injunctions against protests for no good reason than to deny Canadians their right to protest. Or the mandatory confinement that governments were imposing Covid as a supposed measure to stop the virus that was of little consequence. This is due to too many Lieberal governments and they appointment of Lieberal judges across Canada. All done since no confirmations are needed on any appointments by the PM and his cabal.

Chris49
Unfortunately the EU is the puppet master of the WEF agendas imposition on the citizens of Europe. That said, our government officials should be held to account for the harm and injustice done to this man. I would like to see Kenney, under oath, be forced to state the reasons for his actions, his own violations of his mandates and the reason he refused to have even the MLAs respond to citizens and, most importantly, how and why he completely abdicated his mandated responsibility to administer the Emergency Disaster Plan in the way it was clearly meant to be.

Mars Hill
Good they're speaking to them, let's see what happens.....

Free Canada
The EU does not care. They are all on Trudeau’s side. That is the WEF Elite system to Control this world.

dieraci13
Why the scare quotes around Tyranny in the title? Is it not tyranny what we have been experiencing the last 3 years??

