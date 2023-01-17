Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

Federal employees that were overpaid due to glitched payroll software owe the treasury more than a half billion dollars, say updated figures from the Department of Public Works.

The department counted 120,000 current and former employees who received excess payments and have not returned the money to date, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

Goose
Goose

Time to abolish the Federal government...

Report Add Reply

