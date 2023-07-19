Volkswagen Logo
Image courtesy of Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Parliamentary Budget Officer, Yves Giroux, is asking the cabinet to provide the details of its multi-billion dollar subsidy agreements with Volkswagen (VW) and Stellantis by the end of the month. 

“I often require information held by government departments and Crown corporations and I am entitled to free and timely access,” Giroux wrote in a July 17 letter to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I don't agree with this subsidy, but if we have that kind of money available, why don't we make our own battery plant? What do we need VW for? Are we getting shares in the company for this $13B investment?

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

Question: How many cabinet ministers bought then sold property for the Volkswagon and Stellantis battery plants? A Mirabel event all over again?

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

the party at the wheel is out of control. Trying to steer out of a skid. Lies, coverups and scandals are all they are good at. How is the east so blind to vote such incompetence? Do they never learn?

What will the carbon footprint be for these plants? Not just construction, but obtaining minerals etc?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

So now will every investor to Canada want big money to come here? If we can only attract investors based on the Canadian taxpayers being burdened...what is the advantages to the little guy? We always pay with the Liberal government. Imagine how much better off we would be if they stopped taking 50 percent of our salaries.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.