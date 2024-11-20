PBO finds cost of federal bureaucracy soars 73% under Trudeau

The cost of Canada’s federal bureaucracy has surged by 73% since 2016, reaching $69.5 billion in 2023-24, according to a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for urgent measures to curb spending, citing concerns over inefficiencies and escalating costs.“The cost of the federal bureaucracy increased by 73% since 2016, but it’s a good bet most Canadians aren’t seeing anywhere close to 73% better services from the government,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the CTF. “Taxpayers are getting soaked because the size and cost of the federal bureaucracy is out of control.”The PBO report reveals that the cost of the federal workforce has grown from $40.2 billion in 2016-17 to $69.5 billion this fiscal year. The Trudeau government has added 108,793 new employees since 2016, a 42% increase, while Canada’s population grew by just 14% over the same period.“If the federal workforce had only grown in proportion to population, there would be 72,491 fewer bureaucrats today,” noted Terrazzano.Federal personnel spending continues to rise rapidly. In the first five months of 2024-25, personnel costs increased 8% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the government has awarded more than one million pay raises to federal employees over the past four years and handed out $406 million in bonuses in 2023 alone, according to CTF’s access-to-information records.Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux acknowledged the significant expansion of the public service but raised concerns about its impact. “I have noticed a marked increase in the number of public servants since 2016 and a proportional increase in spending,” said Giroux. “But we haven’t seen similar improvements when it comes to service.”The CTF argues that cutting the size and cost of the federal bureaucracy is essential to addressing Canada’s budgetary challenges.“The government added tens of thousands of extra bureaucrats, rubberstamped hundreds of millions in bonuses, and awarded more than one million pay raises—and all taxpayers seem to get out of it is higher taxes and more debt,” said Terrazzano. “For the government to balance the budget and provide tax relief, it will need to cut the size and cost of Ottawa’s bloated bureaucracy.”